Homecoming 2022 might not have had the competitive conclusion that Litchfield High School students and alumni hoped for, but it was a week of celebration and fun activities nonetheless.
The week saw a variety of themed days throughout the week, students demonstrating their school spirit by wearing clothes that matched each theme.
Coronation Friday morning in the LHS gym saw seniors Emma Anderson and Dawson Richardson crowned homecoming queen and king, respectively. The day also saw students participate in dodgeball, ping pong, spike ball and numerous other games and activities.
The always popular powder puff football playoff, that pitted girls teams from freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes compete, was won by the junior class girls. The junior met the seniors in the championship game, which went seven overtimes before the juniors claimed the title.
Friday night, of course, brought the varsity football matchup against Watertown-Mayer, with the visiting team playing spoiler with a 24-7 win.
Halftime of the game saw the LHS band perform, the homecoming court introduced, and all of the varsity sports teams introduced.
