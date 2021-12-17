Litchfield High School choirs and bands presented their holiday concert Dec. 13 at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
Among the highlights of the concert was a performance by the LHS band’s wind ensemble of a piece written especially for the group. Brian Pearson, former New London-Spicer band instructor, composed “Mistletoe for Christmas” at Litchfield band instructor Dave Ceasar’s request. Ceasar recorded the band performing the piece, and it now is a part of the local band directors Christmas lights show each night at his home during the holiday season.
The Dragonaires choir performed five songs, including “We Need a Little Christmas” and “African Noel,” for which senior Wyatt Larson played the djembe, a West African goblet drum.
Senior Greta Hulterstrum and junior Addie Lundin played a flute duet, “Angels We Have Heard On High.”