Gayla Holmgren-Hoeller

Gayla Holmgren-Hoeller is one of seven people who will be inducted in the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame this year.

Gayla Holmgren-Hoeller grew up one of 11 children of Lloyd and Esther “Essie” Holmgren, right on Main Street in Litchfield.

Her dad, Lloyd, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 until he returned to Litchfield in 1946 and married Gayla’s mother. He went to work at First District as a buttermaker in 1947. He was, according to Gayla, a very hard worker, often working overtime so that he could support his ever-growing family. Gayla’s mother was a homemaker for much of her life, returning to the workforce when her youngest child was around 4 years old.

