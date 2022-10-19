Gayla Holmgren-Hoeller grew up one of 11 children of Lloyd and Esther “Essie” Holmgren, right on Main Street in Litchfield.
Her dad, Lloyd, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 until he returned to Litchfield in 1946 and married Gayla’s mother. He went to work at First District as a buttermaker in 1947. He was, according to Gayla, a very hard worker, often working overtime so that he could support his ever-growing family. Gayla’s mother was a homemaker for much of her life, returning to the workforce when her youngest child was around 4 years old.
Gayla’s parents were very much the norm of the time. Her dad spent some time hunting, fishing and trapping to supplement family income. In the generation in which Gayla grew up, her mother ran the day-to-day functions of the household and took care of the needs of the children without the luxuries available to young families today. Gayla recalls that both of her parents were bright and had high expectations for every one of their 11 children.
Her early school years were spent at the School of St. Phillip, where she stayed until she was a freshman in high school. It was a wonderful education for her. At that time, the public schools and parochial schools were less connected than they are today, so there were some activities, such as band, that were not available to incoming parochial freshmen. Because of these disparities, she recalls some of her younger siblings were sent to public school at earlier ages so they would have more opportunity to get involved in extracurricular activities.
In 1972, the federal government amended education laws that would have a significant impact for future generations. Title IX, a civil-rights law, generally prohibited gender-based discrimination in education.
It might be difficult to imagine a time, not so long ago, when athletic programs were not offered or available for teenage women. But that’s what Holmgren-Hoeller faced as a teen. Athletic and interested in various sports, she was not afforded the opportunity to play. Instead, she said, she focused her interests and energy in journalism, speech and theater in high school.
She said she received a “tremendous education” in Litchfield and was so fully prepared for college that she breezed through much of her undergraduate work. With her involvement in the school newspaper, speech, theater, student council and the National Honor Society, Holmgren-Hoeller gained confidence in public speaking. Early on in her college career, she decided to switch from journalism and writing to education, and the change led her to teaching, then roles in leadership, where she was first principal then assistant superintendent in the St. Cloud school district.
Throughout her career and into retirement, she has maintained a commitment to service. She used her writing and leadership skills to co-author a book, “Blundering Leadership: Missteps by School Administrators.” She has been involved in the St. Cloud Rotary for 34 years, through which she spends time advocating for preschool students by working to create a program in the area for underserved children called Preschool 4 Success.
She has served as a community liaison for the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St Cloud, with the intention of bridging the gap between incarcerated, their families and the community. Often, she says, families relocate to the St. Cloud area to be near their incarcerated family member, and program involvement can assist individuals in finding housing or employment. The program also brings incarcerated people together with at-risk students to promote restorative justice and guidance to help young people make good choices for themselves.
Holmgren-Hoeller raised two sons and lives with her husband, a retired teacher and gymnastics coach, in the St. Cloud area. She has contributed her leadership, earned through a doctorate from the University of St. Thomas, by creating partnerships with many organizations and community collaborative projects that benefit youth, families and community.
She credits her upbringing as a contributor to her success and is humbled and grateful for her induction into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame. It is clear that her parents played an important role in what would become a life of leadership and commitment to others; she has a brother who was inducted into the Hall of Fame as well.
“Every successful person will tell you the value of hard work,” she said. “You need to be assertive about your future and say ‘yes.’”
To Holmgren-Hoeller, saying yes to an opportunity, even if you may be lackadaisical about it, creates a domino effect. It might lead to other opportunities to promote community, elevate a social cause, or lead to personal growth.
“Volunteer for potential ‘yes’ opportunities, and you will become a valued employee, partner, friend, community member and gain personal contentment and fulfillment,” she said. “Start today. Say yes!”