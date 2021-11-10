As a physicist, professor, writer, and guiding director of the Department of Energy Division of High Energy Physics, John O’Fallon has been one of the nation’s leading figures in high energy and nuclear physics, a field that explores what the world is made of and how it works on both the smallest and largest scales.
Excelling in an array of academic, cultural, and athletic activities, O’Fallon’s Litchfield high school career was impressive. He lettered in three sports, entered in yearly speech contests, and acted in yearly class plays. Among other high school honors, he served as president of both the Thespians and the National Honor Society.
O’Fallon’s university experience was also stellar. In 1959 he received a degree in physics from St. John’s University, and in 1961 he received his master's degree in physics from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, followed by his doctorate in physics from the same university in 1965.
In 1965, O’Fallon received a two-year post-doctorate appointment at the University of Michigan through which he did research in high energy nuclear physics at Argonne National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center.
In 1967 O’Fallon joined the faculty of Saint Louis University as an assistant professor in the physics department. He became a full professor there in 1973.
In 1982, he was appointed Assistant Vice President for Advanced Studies and Professor of Physics at the University of Notre Dame.
During his years as a physics professor, O’Fallon published a number of papers in leading refereed journals.
Again in 1982, O’Fallon joined the staff of the Department of Energy Division of High Energy Physics and became Director of the Division in the following year, a position he would hold for 15 years. The division that O’Fallon headed supported over 90 percent of the research in high energy physics conducted by physicists in the United States. During his directorship O’Fallon oversaw a yearly budget of 750 million dollars, money he had the responsibility of first obtaining, then distributing to researchers and national laboratories. This work led to collaboration with a number of other countries including China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, and the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Switzerland, connections that led O’Fallon to travel and interact with scientists and officials from these countries.
When he stepped down from his 15-year directorship, the Associate Director of the Department of Energy Office of Science issued a statement thanking O’Fallon for his distinguished service, noting that during his stewardship the program produced a number of breathtaking advances which now literally define the state of the field of high energy physics. Particularly noteworthy during O’Fallon’s tenure was his instrumental role in creating the framework for US scientists to do research on the energy frontier at the large Hadron Collider at Cern in Switzerland, one of the world's largest and most respected centers for scientific research.
O’Fallon is now a member of Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Honor Society, a member and fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
When asked what he believed his greatest contribution to society has been, O’Fallon singled out, first, the scientific education given to his many students at St. Louis University and Notre Dame and, second, the many scientific papers he has authored for leading journals that have contributed to the advancement of science and our understanding of nature.
His advice to Litchfield high school students is that they pick a goal based on their interests and abilities which looks achievable to them, then move that goal up a notch or two to really stretch their reach. “You will surprise yourself and others,” he notes, “when you have achieved this advanced goal.”