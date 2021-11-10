Mike Solbrack grew up in Litchfield, went away to college, then came back to his hometown to become part of a successful dental practice, where he spent 34 years before retiring last year.
Though not technically a native — he moved to Litchfield with his family when he was 5 years old — Solbrack is about as “Litchfield” as one can be in both his personal and professional life.
His involvement in the community played a significant role in Solbrack being chosen for induction in the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame.
“It is a pretty amazing honor,” Solbrack said. “It’s also really humbling, because there are so many Litchfield alumni that are deserving.”
Solbrack, one of three sons of Dave and Ardella Solbrack, was a three-sport athlete at Litchfield High School, playing football, basketball and baseball, and earned the Athlete of the Year award as a senior. He also was part of the National Honor Society and was a student speaker during the class of 1978 graduation ceremony.
After high school, he attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, earning a bachelor of arts degree in biology and geology, while continuing to play football and baseball.
It was the summer following his sophomore year at Gustavus that Solbrack decided on dentistry.
“My dad said, ‘You know, you’re going to have to figure out what you’re going to do with that biology degree,” Solbrack recalled. “I had not made any career decisions yet, so that summer I did a lot of job shadowing and checking out all the different possibilities, and began to focus on dentistry.”
He attended dental school at the University of Minnesota, and after completing his schooling, began a wide search for a place in which to start his career as a dentist.
That wide search led him back home, joining a dental practice that became Haugo & Solbrack DDS, which has since changed its name to Litchfield Family Dentistry. During his three-plus decades in the practice, Solbrack saw its involvement in countless organizations and events focused on improving the community. He also participated in career days, health career days and job-shadowing experiences for Litchfield High School.
Solbrack maintained his passion for sports after moving back to his hometown. He played with the Litchfield Blues for 12 years, participating in four state amateur baseball tournaments. He also served on the Litchfield Baseball Association board of directors for 20 years. In addition, he coached VFW, Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball and served as commissioner of the Litchfield youth baseball league one year.
He also became an active member of the Rotary Club, of which he has been a member the past 32 years. During that time, he served as president and in other officer positions through the years. He also was honored as a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He spent many hours building beds and delivering them to families as part of the Rotary’s Beds for Kids program. In addition he visited Meeker County elementary schools to give a dictionary to every third-grader, and he was heavily involved in the Rotary’s projects at Memorial Park, including construction of the splash pad, and at Prairie Park.
Solbrack traveled to Honduras in 2014 with a Rotary group that brought clean water and sanitation training to more than 20,000 people in remote villages.
He credits his parents for modeling the importance of volunteerism and community involvement.
“They were very community-oriented,” Solbrack said. “They always gave back and were involved. And when I was growing up, there were a lot of people that did those types of things. If it wasn’t for people organizing and making things happen, they wouldn’t have happened.”
Solbrack and his wife, Marj, also a Litchfield High School graduate, have two children, Aaron and Kristen, another motivating factor in some of their volunteerism, he said.
“Probably the biggest reason (for volunteering) was, I really, really enjoyed it,” Solbrack said. “All the stuff Rotary does is feel-good stuff. All the stuff I did for youth, it was so much fun, hanging out with my kids’ friends in sports and Cub Scouts.”
Solbrack currently serves as chairman of the Meeker County Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force, and has been involved in the Lake Ripley Improvement Association for many years as well.
A member of Zion Lutheran Church, Solbrack has served as an usher, as well as participating on the Parish Life and Fellowship and Stewardship boards.
Asked what advice he has for current Litchfield High School students, Solbrack offered several thoughts, including “What you do with your life is limitless. Set goals, work hard and learn from your failures.” He also reminded students:
- "Be yourself, not what others think or do."
- "Be kind to yourself and others."
- "Family matters."
- "Having good, engaged role model parents is a big deal. I had that, and I tried my best to be there for my kids. If, or when, you become a parent, try to be an engaged parent.”
- "Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it."
Solbrack said he’s tried to live by a philosophy of “you never really look back, you look forward. But in a situation like this, you look back and you’re quite thankful for everything, really. All those people in my life that influenced me – my parents, my wife, family, and teachers, professors, coaches. All those people, you look back on, and whether they know it or not, they have a big influence on an individual. In my case, I’ve been extremely luck to have good mentors and role models.”