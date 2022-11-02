Pete “Heimdahl’s” zest for life and sense of humor belies a man of integrity, intellect and perseverance. Not only has he received the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service awards and Joint Service Commendation Medals on three separate occasions, Heimdahl also retired as professor emeritus from University of Wisconsin-Stout after having served as a dean in the Engineering Department at West Point Academy. He served in the military for 31 years, with tours in Germany, Vietnam and Korea.
And now, Heimdahl is joining the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame.
Pete’s parents settled in Litchfield after his dad came back from World War II. His dad was an athlete, a four-letter man at Macalester, in football, basketball, track and tennis, becoming an initial member of the Macalester Athletic Hall of Fame. He went on to teach German and biology, until World War II, when he served as a medic in various arenas, including France. Things were difficult for men returning from the war, and Pete’s dad didn’t have a job in his field, so he started out working for the U.S. Postal Service, then began selling insurance, which brought him to Litchfield, where he eventually secured a position as biology teacher at Litchfield High School.
Pete’s first job was as a paperboy, delivering the Minneapolis Star and Tribune. It was, he said, a terrible experience at first, largely due to the fact that he delivered papers on the end of town where there were a lot of dogs that chased him as he delivered the paper from his bicycle. But then he got the route downtown, where he could deliver to businesses up and down main street, collecting nickels and dimes from the businesses, including two sisters who owned an eccentric hat store and gave the appearance of being miserly but were actually quite well off. His mom worked at a department store in downtown Litchfield, where a pulley system was used to send cash up to the cashier on the next floor, who counted the change from the purchase and sent it back down to the clerk.
Young Pete’s days in Litchfield High School were memorable and full of humor and mischief. He was part of the Litchfield Thespians in his senior year, taking a lead role in the fall play “The Tiger House.” Pete admits he was no actor, but amusedly related that the highlight of the show was that he got to kiss his co-star, who shall remain nameless. He played basketball for Litchfield, against their arch nemesis, the Willmar Cardinals, who always beat them because back then, according to Pete, you could keep playing high school basketball well into your 20s. He remembers breaking his hand during a particularly brutal game against Willmar and had a cast on his arm for the rest of his senior year.
He applied to West Point Academy when Hubert Humphrey put out the call for candidates to take the civil service exam. Pete recalled the moment his dad came into the school and told him he had received word from Humphrey that Pete had achieved his appointment. About a month after he suffered the fracture during the Willmar game, he headed to Fort Sheridan, Illinois, to partake in the rigorous PT tests that would be his last hurdle into West Point.
The Gold Corduroy Suit
In 1960 Pete, a cadet at West Point Academy, came home for the holidays and accompanied his buddy Dick to a basketball game between Litchfield, and, you guessed it, Willmar. The game went according to plan, but the highlight of the game came at halftime, when the Willmar High School dance team performed, and Pete was instantly enamored by a lovely young woman named Pat Burke. He felt confident his sharp gold corduroy suit, snappy tie and clean white socks would impress her, but, just in case, he positioned himself in the hallway when the dancers went by, caught her eye, and said, “Haven’t I seen you somewhere before?”
Pat, who was less impressed than Pete had hoped she would be, replied, “I’ve heard that line before.”
Not to be deterred, Pete set out to meet her through his Willmar connections, and when he drove her home that evening, Pat’s mom sealed the deal, having had a huge crush on Pete’s dad when they were in high school together. Pete and Pat dated off and on for a few years, writing letters to each other when Pete was sent to Germany for his first Army assignment and Pat went to the Cities to go to college.
During the summer of 1963, a Colonel’s daughter caught his eye, and he began to contemplate the future in a more serious way. He sent a letter to Pat with an ultimatum. “Either agree to marry me, or I’m running away with another girl.”
There was no reply.
In October, still with no reply, Pete’s battalion deployed to Grafenwoehr Training Area. While hanging out in the barracks, the phone rang, a field phone with a crank to operate the ringer, connected by a field wire to a portable battalion field switchboard, miles from the Schweinfurt base, patched through the battalion field switch in Grafenwoehr. “Hey, Heimdahl, it’s for you.”
Pat said “yes” only because her mother made her do it, Pete said.
When they returned stateside, Pete continued his education at West Point. Over time, he had an inside shot at a permanent faculty position in engineering, but he really wanted to command a battalion. He left West Point to attend Command General Staff College and a hardship tour in Korea, where he was stationed to support a command center set up near Seoul.
He and Pat decided to bring the entire family to Korea at his their expense. Because his was considered a hardship tour, Pete’s family was not sponsored by the Army. But to both Pete and Pat, the years spent in Korea were some of the best times of their lives.
Pete worked nights in eight-hour shifts, slept when he could, and they spent their time touring the area. Pete later asked to be transferred back to Germany to stay with the troops rather than return to West Point, despite the objections of his command.
Upon retirement from West Point and the Army, Heimdahl developed an accredited Engineering Department at University of Wisconsin-Stout. Part of his job as program director was to solicit new faculty for the department. During this time, he formed the STEPS program for girls, a summer camp formed to encourage young women to follow career paths in engineering and technology.
“Make it fun and give them something to take home,” Pete said of his directive.
He and other faculty members put together the camp that would take the students through various steps of a manufacturing process, where the girls would eventually build a remote-control airplane. The program got some grants from various companies, including Honeywell.
It was a success from the start, with 40 girls per week participating in the camp for four weeks every summer. Over time, they moved from remote airplanes to remotely propelled boats and built a 75-foot pool, complete with sharks, innertubes and Bratz dolls for the students to test their skills. The program ran for 23 years at UW-Stout and is still offered in several other locations around the United States.
Heimdahl fondly recalls the weekly Wednesday evening celebrations for the students in the program, which included karaoke and DJ music, refreshments and dancing.
Pete and Pat Heimdahl raised two children during his years in the service. He says his best friend was his granddaughter, who passed away at an early age due to an aggressive form of cancer.
The Heimdahls continue to live in Wisconsin, and Pete spends his days designing and building a model train set intended to replicate the Willmar train station. He also volunteers with his local lake district board.
Pete still marvels when he speaks of West Point Academy.
“West Point is a wonderful, beautiful place,” he said. “As much as you love West Point, though, it will never love you back. Because you walk down the halls and see Eisenhower, and you walk further and see MacArthur, and you look at yourself and think, how can I live up to these guys?”
Never get old
When asked for some parting words of wisdom, he told a story about a time he jumped from a plane during a parachuting exercise. After the jump, he found himself veering off course a bit and it seemed the plane had dropped them a away from the drop zone. He started pulling risers to attempt to stay on course, and as he drifted, he finally saw the reason they had been dropped where they were.
“The smoke was blowing straight away from me as fast as it could go. So, I started pulling on those risers on the other side, and ended up way off the drop zone, in the rocks.” Dropping in hard in a somersault, rump over teakettle, he was left with a lump of dirt on his helmet.
“That’s just like retirement.” he said. “You look for something; you see it off in the distance and you go for it. And then you get closer to it and find out that it really wasn’t what you thought it was going to be ... .
“Do not pull up on your risers. Just let the wind drift you over and enjoy every minute of it,” he concluded.