Pete Heimdahl

Pete Heimdahl stands in the Grand Army of the Republic hall in Litchfield. Heimdahl is one of seven inductees into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame this year.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Pete “Heimdahl’s” zest for life and sense of humor belies a man of integrity, intellect and perseverance. Not only has he received the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service awards and Joint Service Commendation Medals on three separate occasions, Heimdahl also retired as professor emeritus from University of Wisconsin-Stout after having served as a dean in the Engineering Department at West Point Academy. He served in the military for 31 years, with tours in Germany, Vietnam and Korea.

And now, Heimdahl is joining the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame.

