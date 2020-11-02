The Litchfield High School Hall of Fame 2020 induction ceremony scheduled for Nov. 6 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An alternative date has not been finalized.
In a normal year, the induction of new Hall of Fame members takes place 15 minutes prior to the start of the Litchfield High School marching band indoor concert. That practice will continue once the indoor concert has been rescheduled.
Hall of Fame inductees are selected because they have made a difference, been successful and given unselfishly to make the world a better place. This year’s inductees are Shauna Kay Hannan, a 1988 LHS graduate; John R. O’Fallon, class of 1955; and Mike Solbrack, a 1978 grad.
The Hall of Fame committee encourages people to nominate LHS graduates deserving of recognition. Nomination forms are available from committee member Marcia Provencher, Litchfield High School, 901 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield, MN 55355.