Litchfield High School Hall of Fame inductee Bob Hermann greets a visitor like an old friend. When I arrived at his rural Litchfield home, I told him I was excited to visit with him. He grinned and said, “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”
And we did.
Bob was born on a farm and raised about four miles from where he lives now.
Bob was raised with two sisters and a brother and rode his bicycle to country school each day. It was, he lamented, the best education he could ever have, with a wonderful teacher. He recalled with laughter that he sometimes as a young boy thought that it was a rough life, because on a regular basis he would get his pantleg stuck in his bicycle spokes, and it never happened to his brother, who would leave him behind to disentangle himself and try to get to school on time. One day on the way to school, his hat flew off his head and landed in a puddle of water. Bob’s brother wasn’t much help to him that day, either, and Bob remembered walking headlong into that puddle, plopping the wet hat on his head, and being left with wet socks all day long at school.
It was a bit daunting for Bob to enter high school; riding the bus into town and being a part of a different sort of school, with different classes and different teachers. He woke one morning feeling sick, but stayed the course, until it became clear that he was getting worse.
He remembers the doctor’s words to his mother, “I think Robert needs to go to the hospital.” And it was there they determined that he had viral pneumonia. He stayed a week in the hospital and missed three weeks of school, and he fell behind. Suddenly, his grades were lower than they had ever been, and it bothers him a bit to this day.
Difficult as it was, it taught Bob a lesson he has learned over time: You can do a great job in life and be successful, and then something may come up in life that sets you back. His year-long bout with pneumonia affected his lung function all his life. He says he was fortunate to have a good shop teacher, and a good ag teacher, or things may have been different.
English was never one of his strongest subjects. Today, one of his favorite responses when asked for an email or a text is “I’ve just switched over from slate to paper.” People have said they always enjoyed reading Bob’s written words, because he never cuts off a sentence; his words just flow without interruption. He would rather be talking and engaging with others, he said, and communication is more important than how you write the sentence.
And don’t ask him for his cell number to text or send an email, because he doesn’t own one.
MOMENTS THAT SHAPED THE MAN
Attending the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy greatly affected Bob as a young man. The trip came about because he had an aunt who lived in DC.
“You know when you have aunts that don’t have any children of their own, you have a special relationship with them,” he said.
He took the train from Minnesota to D.C. with a switch in Chicago. When he got to Chicago he realized the trains were not all in the same station, much less the same part of the city. Totally unfamiliar with the train stations and the city, he found a couple who were going his way, and together, they made their way to the next train.
The lesson, Bob says now, was that if you’re feeling lost, don’t be afraid to reach out; you don’t have to go it alone.
While in Washington, D.C., Bob met Congressman Fred Marshall, from Grove City. The congressman was delighted to meet this young man from his own district and invited Bob to join him for supper that evening.
After watching the inauguration on television, he and his aunt attended the inaugural parade, watching in awe as the charismatic new president passed by, his wife, Jacqueline, by his side.
A few short years later, Bob joined the Minnesota Air National Guard, and John F. Kennedy died by an assassin’s bullet.
“I couldn’t understand how such a thing could happen, with all of the Secret Service detail, that he could be shot by one gunman on a busy street in Dallas,” Bob said.
When Bob was at National Guard training camp in Texas, a massive tornado hit the base. He remembers clearly watching as two evergreen trees bent in half and were torn from the ground while debris flew all around the makeshift school building. He feared he would never make it back home to Minnesota.
His mind wandered, and he came to some realizations — Life is short. Find a job you love and you’ll never work another day in your life. Pick a partner who is like-minded that you can enjoy spending time with. Pick a place to call home that will bring you joy. He knew that, if he were to make it home, it was time for him to get busy.
The soldiers were without electricity for several days, and the men formed a human rake, walking shoulder to shoulder, picking up debris, back and forth at different angles until every inch of the base was clear. They took their clothes out of their lockers and stretched them across the bunks to keep warm while they waited for power to return, because they the base did not have backup generators. Several days later, phone service was restored and he was able to call home and assure his worried parents he was all right. After six months, Bob returned to Litchfield.
There is something ethereal about Betty Hermann. She is petite and lovely, with a sweet smile and a strong, comforting gaze. She shared the story of riding the same bus to school, and knowing Bob for years, but never dating him in high school.
“Well, when you come home, and you go through the list of girls you know, and if they have steady boyfriends, it’s stupid to call them,” Bob said. “Betty was single.”
He was proud to show his new girlfriend the farm his father had helped him buy. She, on the other hand, wasn’t so sure.
“I didn’t tell him for two years, when I knew I loved him, but I didn’t know if I loved him enough to live in that house,” Betty said with a laugh. “Every ceiling and wall sagged. The floor was so dirty it was pitch black. We’ve always said that if the putty dries out, the whole house will cave in!”
Together they worked to build a home where they could raise their two children, Todd and Tami. They had a good life. In the off season, Bob worked for Cozy Cab in Litchfield; the owner liked farmers because they were available to work between crops and harvest. The kids grew up and graduated from Litchfield High School. Todd married and lived in Som-erset, Wisconsin, and Tami in San Francisco.
Todd came home one weekend with exciting news for Bob and Betty. He and his wife, Shelby, were expecting a baby. They also had decided to move back to Minnesota after the baby was born. Bob and Betty were overjoyed with the news. Bob and Todd spent time looking at tractors and talking about partnering together to raise crops and cattle.
“It was the highest point of our lives,” Bob said.
TRAGEDY CHANGES LIVES
Two days later, Todd would die in an accident in Somerset, Wisconsin. Shelby was severely injured. She recovered from her injuries, but lost the baby seven weeks later. She was in such serious condition that she was unable to attend Todd’s funeral.
The blow was crushing to Bob and Betty. To have those moments of pure joy, and then the dreams ripped from their hands was almost too much to bear, they said. Bob questioned everything. He stopped going out much, stopped attending church.
Things change in your head, he said, and he was afraid sometimes of what he would say in his grief. It was hard to get up some days and find direction. The tractor he bought for the farming partnership stood empty; Todd never got to sit in it. Twenty-four years was not enough time to have their son, and Betty questioned how someone goes on living when their entire world changes, the dream is lost, and they don’t think they will ever feel joy again.
Bob and Betty joined Compassionate Friends, a nonprofit organization designed to help guide people during their journey through grief. The group helped them grieve the loss of their son and grandson, and they learned there are ways to survive the hopelessness one feels when they lose a child.
“There was a saying we learned,” Betty said. “When you lose a parent, you lose your past. When you lose a spouse, you lose your present. But when you lose a child, you lose your future.”
Their daughter, Tami, was eight months pregnant at the time of Todd’s death and decided to move back to Minnesota to help out on the farm. She had two children, Dylan and Sophia, who both grew up and graduated from Litchfield High School, just as she and Todd had, and her parents before her. Her return to Minnesota gave Bob and Betty a new lease on life.
“We’ve been very fortunate because we have two grandchildren that we were able to be close to,” Betty explained. Her grandson recently returned to Meeker County as a sheriff’s deputy, and their granddaughter lives in Alexandria and is soon to be wed. Having their family nearby has helped them heal. And they are still part of Compassionate Friends, going to regular meetings and meeting with others who have lost children to help guide them through the dark days.
A few years after Todd’s death, Bob suffered a heart attack and took some time to recover. After Ostmark Lutheran Church burned down in April 2000, the chairman of the church council asked Bob to come on as vice chairman to assist in creating a plan to rebuild. Bob hadn’t gone to church in four years, he said. The grief was still too much, and he felt fragile after his heart attack. He would only agree, if they were kind to him. He found that having something new to focus on was good for him.
A LIFETIME OF GIVING BACK
Bob, along with his sidekick, Betty, have been a significant part of shaping many young lives in the community of Litchfield. He was on the Litchfield Board of Education for 21 years and is proud that he attended every high school graduation during his time on the board. It was important for him to make sure LHS graduates knew he was present for them on their big day. He was appointed to the Minnesota Board for Vocational Education by Gov. Rudy Perpich and served for six years, stressing the importance of vocational training in local communities. He is a “Friend of Education” and a strong advocate for the local FFA Chapter, even earning the “FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer Award.”
His contributions to the Litchfield community are too numerous to mention, all of them playing a role in his induction into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame. One role that makes him most proud is his contribution to the Forest City Stockade Committee, of which he’s been a member since 1978, and has been instrumental in growing the 12-acre site into a replica of an 1860s settlement. He and Betty have organized the Forest City Rendezvous since 1980 and have conducted tours of the stockade for thousands of school-aged children from throughout the region. Each rendezvous takes about 200 volunteers, and Bob says it is an honor that many of those volunteers are now second and third generation.
Outside of Bob and Betty’s home stands a statue of a flying eagle, overlooking the country road that leads past Forest City into Litchfield, in homage to their son, Todd. On special occasions, invited guests can gather while Bob lights the Civil War cannon and fires it after carefully packing the gunpowder using a specific and not-without-risk process. He is particular in his ways, thoughtful and caring, makes a decision and sticks with it, and he is devoted to his family and the town where he grew up.
When asked if he had any final words of wisdom, he offered a quote, poignant and perfectly reflective of his character and work ethic. Ten words, two letters each:
“If it is to be, it is up to me.”