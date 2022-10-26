Bob and Betty Hermann

Bob and Betty Hermann are lifelong residents of the Litchfield area and have made countless contributions to an array of organizations and events.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Litchfield High School Hall of Fame inductee Bob Hermann greets a visitor like an old friend. When I arrived at his rural Litchfield home, I told him I was excited to visit with him. He grinned and said, “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

And we did.

Tags