Junior Alexa Case and freshman Hailey Vines were chosen Students of the Week for Jan. 17-21 by staff at Litchfield High School.
Case was nominated by art teacher Charles Banks for her "amazing artistic abilities" and "excellent personality."
"Alexa will do something with art the rest of her life," Banks wrote in his nomination form, adding that she has a "high level of interest" in the topic.
Though not currently involved in any extracurricular activities, Case said she ran cross country and track in the past, prior to taking an after-school job.
In her free time, she enjoys "anything art related," she said, including painting and drawing. She also enjoys running, skateboarding and shopping. She is the daughter of Steve and Jamie Case of Litchfield.
English teacher Ashley Pingree nominated Vines, saying that "Hailey shows a love for English through her avid reading. On a regular basis, she offers me new reading ideas to add to our English-9 class.
"Hailey participates in class often with thought-provoking and insightful remarks," Pingree wrote. "Hailey's work showcases her diligence and determination; she consistently turns in work that exceeds the standards expected."
Pingree also touted Vines' positivity in the classroom, writing that "she enters the room with a smile and keeps a positive attitude during class."
Vines participates in tennis, one-act play and choir in school, in addition to Litchfield Community Theatre productions. Outside of school, she enjoys singing, dancing, acting, writing, reading and painting.
She is the daughter of John Vines and Joy Vines of Litchfield.