Litchfield High School staff chose two freshman — Edin Izazaga and Allison Kargas — as Students of the Week for Feb. 14-18.
In nominating Izazaga, physical education/health teacher John Johnson said that he “goes above and beyond what is expected of him” and has a “fantastic attitude.”
Izazaga considers others when participating in group or team activities, Johnson wrote in his nomination, and is “always willing to help; goes the extra distance to make a good class environment.”
Izazaga participates in cross country and track at LHS. Outside of school, he said his hobbies include running, hanging out with family and friends, and that he is interested in wrestling, basketball, football and soccer. He is the son of Christina Izazaga and Israel Aguilar of Litchfield.
Kargas was nominated by math teacher Dan Buker, who said she “demonstrates a strong work ethic and positive attitude” and “a deep understanding of geometry concepts.”
Kargas “is always willing to correct mistakes on math problems (and) works well with other students,” Buker wrote in his nomination.
The daughter of Melissa Gabrielson-Webb and Jeremy Kargas of Darwin, Kargas participates in gymnastics, volleyball, FCCLA, band, choir, Junior Olympic volleyball, marching band and colorguard. Her hobbies and interests include camping, crafting, four-wheeling, being at the lake, hanging out with friends, shopping and being outside.