Litchfield High School staff selected freshman Owen Runnels and senior Alyzabeth Vasquez as Students of the Week for March 8-12.
Runnels was nominated by art teacher Charles Banks for his "great work ethic" and "unique interpretations of his art." Runnels also displays a high level of creativity and has a pleasant personality, Banks wrote in his nomination form.
Runnels participates in robotics at school. Outside of school, his interests include clay, woodworking, pottery and "raising my puppy."
He is the son of Jessica Wester and George Runnels both of Litchfield.
Vasquez was nominated by band teacher Dave Ceasar, who mentioned her fun, helpful personality, as well as her leadership abilities.
Vasquez is a "student leader to her section through organizing events for band members," Ceasar wrote, and has the "ability to be a leader through servant leadership. She helps others by doing what she knows is right."
She is involved in marching band as an extra curricular activity. Her hobbies and interests include hanging out with friends, sewing, watching Netflix and playing board games.
She is the daughter of Jessica Vasquez of Litchfield.