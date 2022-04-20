Litchfield High School teachers selected Hayden Schmidt and Kaleb Pinilla as Students of the Week of April 18-22.
Schmidt, a sophomore, was nominated by agriculture and industrial arts teacher Robert Cole, who highlighted Schmidt’s positive attitude, solid work ethic, willingness to learn and “persistence in problem solving.”
Schmidt was a manager for the LHS football team this past fall. Outside of school, he enjoys watching television and playing video games. he is the son of Ellen Schmidt of Cosmos.
Pinilla, a junior, was nominated by Terri Orzolek from the alternative learning program. She highlighted his “positive leadership skills” and “willingness to help students and staff.”
Pinilla also has a positive work ethic and a desire for “going above and beyond expectations of the program,” Orzolek said.
He participates in choir at Litchfield High School. Outside the classroom, Pinilla’s interests include drawing, listening to and making music, skating and driving.
He is the son of Adam Pinilla and Dianna Johnson of Litchfield.