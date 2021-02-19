Hayden Schmidt and Beau Weseloh have been named Students of the Week for Feb. 22-26.
Schmidt was nominated by Jim Jackman, a social communication teacher at LHS, who wrote that "Hayden comes to school every day with a positive attitude. He is always in good spirits and willing to do his best.
"He is well-prepared going into his class and does a nice job following through with his daily work and assignments," Jackman added. "He does an excellent job advocating his needs and asking for assistance when needed."
Schmidt, a freshman, also enjoys joking around with his peers and staff. "He has quite a sense of humor," Jackman wrote.
Schmidt is involved in a metals class and says he enjoys the opportunity to learn to weld. "I enjoy the MIG welding the most and am hoping to someday work full-time as a welder in the Litchfield community," he said.
The son of Ellen Schmeling of Cosmos, Schmidt enjoys playing video games and watching Netflix in his free time. He also enjoys cooking and "hibernating in the summer, IT IS HOT!" he wrote.
Weseloh, a junior, was nominated by Justin Wittrock in the business department because he "takes initiative to find new and exciting ways to complete tasks in class. He is responsible and hard working."
Weseloh also is a leader in group projects "to make sure all tasks will be completed," Wittrock wrote.
Weseloh participates in football, basketball and baseball. Other hobbies and interests include hunting, fishing, music, politics and gaming. He also collects sports cards.
He is the son of Harold and Pat Weseloh of Litchfield.