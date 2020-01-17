Litchfield High School named freshmen Eric Marotte and Zoe Packard its students of the week for Jan. 13-17.
Marotte, the son of David and Misty Marotte of Litchfield, was nominated by English teacher Carrie Larson for his academic excellence in both English and German classes. Marotte is involved in cross country and band. He also enjoys music, which includes playing or "just listening in general."
Packard was nominated by math teacher Bryan Goraczkowski for her "inquistive mind, everlasting smile, willingness to lead by example and her mathematical ability and desire to succeed."
Packard is involved in shot put and discuss with the LHS track and field team, and she also participates in choir. Outside of schools, she said, she loves reading, hanging out with friends, watching television, showing rabbits in 4-H and listening to music.
The daughter of Crystal and Steve Long, she plans to attend college after high school but is undecided about what kind of degree she will pursue.