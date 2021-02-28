Sophomore Lillia Chvatal and freshman Aleisha Shoutz have been named Students of the Week of March 1-5 at Litchfield High School.
Chvatal "is a hardworking and diligent student," according to English teacher Natasha Koll, who nominated her. "She puts in the extra effort to ensure her work is thorough and accurate.
"Lillia also reads every page of every book. I appreciate that about her; it is further proof of her astounding work ethic," Koll added. "When I think of students I wish I could keep forever, Lillia would be one of them. Sh is an exemplary student and even better person."
In addition to her classroom work, Chvatal is involved in tennis, gymnastics and track and field. She also participates with the robotics team, is in band, choir and colorguard and a member of the Student Council.
Her hobbies and interests include sewing, crocheting, crafting, and spending time with her family, friends and pets. She is the daughter of Bob and Kristi Chvatal of Litchfield.
Shoutz was nominated by Rob Cole of the agriculture/industrial arts department, who commented on her "bright, cheery attitude" and "willingness to work." Cole also said that Shoutz is inclusive of all students and demonstrates attention to detail.
Outside the classroom, Shoutz is involved in FFA horse judging contest and parliamentary procedure. Her hobbies and interests include working on her family's farm, spending time with others and working with her animals, especially her horses.
Shoutz is the daughter of Christina and Jonathon Shoutz of Litchfield.