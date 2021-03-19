Freshman Reagan Marthaler and sophomore Sadie Sorgatz have been chosen by Litchfield High Schools staff as Students of the week for March 22-26.
Marthaler was nominated by social studies teacher Darin Swenson, who said she is a "hard working student who stays focused on the task at hand" and has an "excellent record of participation in class activities and discussion."
Swenson also said Marthaler demonstrates a kind character and a willingness to help others, and she "models excellent behavior that would help others to be successful in the classroom."
Marthaler particpates in basketball, track and choir at LHS. Her hobbies and interests include reading, singing, hanging out with friends, and she is currently learning French.
She is the daughter of Jessica and Shawn Marthaler of Litchfield.
Sorgatz was nominated by Jessica Scheevel for her great attendance and participation in class.
"She works hard and uses her time wisely to get her work completed," Scheevel wrote in her nomination. "Sadie has maintained good grades and even improved some grades since the beginning of the year."
Sorgatz participates in many school activities, including swimming, softball, FCCLA, and she also is manager for the girls basketball team. In her free time, she said, she enjoys hunting and fishing, as well as spending time with family and friends.
She is the daughter of Stacy and Brian Sorgatz of Litchfield.