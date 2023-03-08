Litchfield High School teachers and staff named freshman Isaac Elwell and senior IsaiahStevens and freshman Isaac Elwell as Students of the Week for March 6-10.
English teacher Natasha Koll nominated Stevens, who she said, “is simply a pleasure to have in class. I enjoy our conversations, and he is so polite.”
Stevens is new to the district, but has quickly adapted at LHS, Koll said.
“It took no time at all for him to join in,” she wrote in her nomination. “I can tell he enjoys school and has the desire to learn and grow. I appreciate this about him.
“Additionally, he participates at such a high level,” she added. “When I ask the class questions and students seem stumped, he raises his hand, ventures a guess, and is spot on with his understanding. He isn’t afraid to think about material and grapple with concepts.”
Stevens initially registered for one of Koll’s classes that didn’t seem like a good fit, she said, and she recommended he try a different class that would challenge him more.
“I told him that in study hall third hour, and he had his schedule switched around by sixth hour,” Koll said. “Now he’s in a class that pushes him more, and he readily accepted the challenge. Isaiah wasn’t looking for the easiest path; he wanted the path that would prove the most fruitful for him.”
Because he just moved to the district, Stevens has not participated in any school activities yet. However, he said his hobbies and interests include reading and listening to documentaries while working out. During the summer, he plays a lot of basketball, and “I just enjoy learning even when I am not in school,” he said.
He is the son of Sarah Hight of Litchfield.
Elwell was nominated by math teacher Dan Buker, who wrote that he “demonstrates a strong work ethic day in and day out.”
“He works towards the mastery of the concepts and not just finishing tasks,” Buker continued. “He works well with his peers. He’s a very resilient student.”
Elwell participates in cross country, basketball, tennis, band and FCA at LHS. Outside of school, his interests include four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, reading, cars and engines, drawing and painting.
He is the son of Nikki and Martin Elwell of Litchfield.