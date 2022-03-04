Destiney Freitag and Ksenija Music have been named Students of the Week for March 7-11 at Litchfield High School.
Freitag, a junior, was nominated by math teacher Siri Damerow. In her nomination, Damerow said Freitag has a "commitment to always doing her best" and is "willing to share ideas with the class." Freitag sees how math concepts relate to each other and has demonstrated a high level of achievement in the subjects, Damerow said.
Freitag is involved in marching band at LHS. Outside of school, her interests include music, caring for animals and hunting.
She is the daughter of Dusty and Neva Freitag of Litchfield.
Music is a junior exchange student from Podgorica, Montenegro. She was nominated by English teacher Natasha Koll.
"Ksenija is conscientious about her studies," Koll wrote in her nomination. "I know that whatever she turns in is going to be done in its entirety and done well. She is great about asking questions and advocating for herself, which are such important life skills to possess."
Music's reading comprehension and writing skills are strong for an exchange student, Koll said, adding, "It is impressive to me that she is able to understand and apply a second language so masterfully in all forms of communication."
Music want to get involved in the LHS FCCLA chapter and volunteer her time to help others, and she willingly assists classmates and offers encouragement when necessary.
"Most importantly," Koll wrote, "Ksenija is a thoughtful and kind human being. It was nice to see how excited she was about getting involved in the new community she would be living in for the year! As a student and person, Ksenija has proven herself to be exceptional."
Music is involved in Student Council and FCCLA at LHS, and she also was a member of the swim team in the fall. She said she enjoys math and natural science, and "I love reading psychological books as well as watching music. Spending time in nature, biking and listening to music fulfill me."
Music's parents are Davor and Ljilja. Her Litchfield host parents are Jason and Andrea Michels.