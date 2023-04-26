Litchfield High School teachers have chosen Isabella Struck and Ethan Stafford as Students of the Week for April 24-28.
Struck, a freshman, was nominated by English teacher Carrie Larson, who wrote that “Bella comes to class ready to learn with a smile on her face, even at 8 o’clock in the morning. She is engaged in classroom discussion and always has thoughtful contributions. Her work showcases deep understanding and insight. Bella is a joy to have in class.”
Even when she is absent, Struck is “conscientious about what she misses and works diligently to get caught up,” Larson wrote.
Struck participates in hockey, cross country and golf at LHS. Outside of school, she wrote that she enjoys playing outside, cooking and being with friends.
She is the daughter of Jessica and Jason Koehnen of Litchfield.
Health teacher Andrea Michels nominated Stafford, a sophomore, in part because of his hard work to obtain his CPR certification. He took time out of his day to know the steps needed to be able to potentially save a life, Michels wrote.
“Ethan participates well in class discussions, bringing forth insightful perspectives, leading the class to learning as a group,” Michels added. “Ethan is responsible for and proactive in completing his work, staying on top of his daily assignments ensuring he has done what is required. Ethan is a self-motivated individual who has a variety of interests, from welding to playing baseball. He always has an interesting story to share.”
Stafford wrote that, in addition to playing baseball at LHS, he enjoys welding, fishing and playing baseball in his free time.
He is the son of Sommer and Curt Stafford of Litchfield.