Litchfield High School teachers have chosen Isabella Struck and Ethan Stafford as Students of the Week for April 24-28.

Struck, a freshman, was nominated by English teacher Carrie Larson, who wrote that “Bella comes to class ready to learn with a smile on her face, even at 8 o’clock in the morning. She is engaged in classroom discussion and always has thoughtful contributions. Her work showcases deep understanding and insight. Bella is a joy to have in class.”

