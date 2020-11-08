Four students have been honored recently as Student of the Week at Litchfield High School.
Juniors Britney Prahl and Greta Hulterstrum earned the honor for Nov. 2-6.
Prahl was nominated by physical education teacher Jon Johnson because of her "effort and attitude in class" and "willingness to participate at a high level." Prahl also is a help and benefit to others in class and she listens to instructions and works toward class goals, Johnson wrote in his nomination.
Prahl, the daughter of Donovan and Brenda Prahl of Litchfield, participates in tennis and softball, and she also helps with boys basketball statistics and lifts weights. Outside of school, she enjoys playing tennis with friends and family, baking and cooking, hunting, fishing, biking, playing with her dogs and "watching Netflix after a long eventful day."
Hulterstrum was nominated by Adam Hayes in the social students department, who wrote that "Greta has completed superior academic work (and) demonstrates thorough understanding of the content in Economics." Hayes also said that Hulterstrum is "a pleasure to teach in class (and is) engaged and cheerful."
Hulterstrum participates in theater, including playing Ariel in the fall musical "The Little Mermaid. She also is involved in one-act play, band, marching band, jazz band and Dragonaires. Her other hobbies and interests include 4-H, playing flute and guitar in her free time, biking and skiing. She also plays piano at her church on Wednesday evenings and recently began working at Meeker Manor.
She is the daughter of John and Katie Hulterstrum of Litchfield.
Students of the Week for Nov. 9-13 at Litchfield High School are Kimmie Jacobson and Tyson Michels.
Jacobson, a senior, was nominated by Robert Cole in the ag/industrial arts department, for her attention to detail, cheerful attitude and willingness to help.
Jacobson is involved with Student Council and Knowledge Bowl. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, hanging out with close friends and she works at Buffalo Wild Wings. She is the daughter of John Jacobson and Christine Johnson of Litchfield.
Michels was nominated by science teacher Brett Damerow for his overall academic excellence and being a role model for younger students.
"Tyson's willingness to work hard and help others," make him worthy of the Student of the Week honor, Damerow wrote, as do "Tyson's contributions to class discussion."
Michels, the son of Jason and Andrea Michels, plays football, basketball and tennis, and he also is involved in Student Council and National Honor Society. Outside of school, he enjoys working out, listening to music, and hanging out with friends and family.