Senior Paige Collins and sophomore Manuel Ramirez have been chosen as Students of the Week at Litchfield High School.
Collins was nominated by technology education/electronics teacher John Spanos, who said she has done excellent work in electronics class this year.
"Paige worked quietly during in-person learning this semester and completed assignments with detail and accuracy," Spanos wrote in his nomination. "Her work has been exemplary the entire semester. She understands concepts completely and explores the topic in detail. It has been a pleasure to have her in class."
Collins participates in Knowledge Bowl and is also a member of the Student Council. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, talking with friends and making things, such as soaps, lip balms and lip glosses. "I also enjoy learning about new things, especially in biology," wrote Collins, who is the daughter of Shantel Collins of Litchfield.
Ramirez was nominated by mathematics instructor Bill Huhner, who said he had "outstanding completion of homework during distance learning (and) fantastic grades all year long." Ramirez also participates well in class and is "responsible and communicating extremely well with me when absent or needing help with homework."
Ramirez, the son of Joanna and Manuel Ramirez of Litchfield, enjoys hiking, fishing, biking, reading and running.