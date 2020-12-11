Shelby Hopp and Abby Woelfel have been named Students of the Week for Dec. 14-18 at Litchfield High School.
Hopp, a sophomore, was nominated by health and physical education teacher Andrea Michels.
"Shelby did a fantastic job of developing the skills in order to become CPR certified," Michels wrote in her nomination. "Her work ethic is top notch. She does a great job asking questions and learning independently."
Hopp "isn't afraid to make mistakes and learn from them," Michels added, and "she always comes to class prepared to learn with a smile on her face."
Hopp participates in swimming and softball extra curricular activities. Outside school, her hobbies include barrel racing, ice fishing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling.
Hopp is the daughter of Rodney Hopp and Kindy Sime of Litchfield.
Woelfel, a freshman, was nominated by social studies teacher Darin Swenson, who said she "is a focused student who works hard to do her best in everything she does.
"She is a great participator in class and helps move the conversation along," Swenson added. "She provides great energy and brings an entertainment quality to the class."
Woelfel also is kind and helpful to her peers, Swenson wrote.
School extracurricular activities in which Woelfel participates include hockey, FCCLA, track and field, and cross country. She also enjoys playing soccer, rollerblading, spending time with friends and family, enjoys traveling and anture.
Woelfel is the daughter of Kiza Olson and Chris Woelfel of Litchfield.