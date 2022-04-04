Two sophomores — TJ Christensen and Jacob Dietel — were chosen as Students of the Week for April 4-8 by Litchfield High School teaching staff.
Social teacher Katie Savage nominated Christensen, writing that he works hard and turns in exemplary work, that he is a great participant in the class's daily review games, and he has a positive attitude.
"TJ has a great understanding of U.S. history and can make complex connections between events," Savage wrote. "TJ gives great ideas in small group discussions about current events and class content daily."
Christensen participates in football, wrestling, track, band and Knowledge Bowl as extracurricular activities. Outside of school, he enjoys weightlifting and swimming. He is the son of Tait Christensen and Martha Christensen of Litchfield.
Dietel was nominated by science teacher Ryan Kadow, who applauded the sophomore for "one of the highest quarter averages I've ever seen in chemistry." Dietel has an ability to make an often-challenging class look easy, Kadow wrote.
"He's very approachable and laid back," Kadow wrote. "I really appreciate his personality in the classroom."
Dietel participates in football, basketball, track and field, band and Knowledge Bowl. Outside of school, he enjoys playing cards, listening to music and weightlifting.
He is the son of Dave and Angie Dietel of Darwin.