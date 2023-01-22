Litchfield High School teaching staff chose Mariah Lanigan, Rylee Johnson and Kimberlyn Case as Students of the Week for Jan. 23-27.
Math teacher Bill Huhner nominated Lanigan, a sophomore, for her “fantastic attitude and positive approach to math every day.”
Lanigan exhibits “great participation in class, including assisting peers with their work,” Huhner added.
Lanigan said she enjoys participating in the yoga class offered by the school, and “I love math with Mr. Huhner. He makes it really easy to learn.”
She is the daughter of Mary White of Litchfield.
Huhner also nominated Johnson, who he said has a fantastic attitude and positive approach. Her “homework is done with great accuracy and completeness,” Huhner added.
“Mr. Huhner’s math class is my favorite,”Johnson said. Outside of class, she said she enjoys drawing and writing, hanging out with friends and organizing/writing with color.
Johnson, a sophomore, is the daughter of Britany Doty of Watkins.
Case was nominated by FACs teacher Linda Heggedal-Gust, who described her as “a conscientious student who always gives her best. She is known as a collaborative leader in Culinary Arts Experiential learning labs.”
Case has successfully completed the National ServSafe Certification, Heggedal-Gust said.
Case, a junior, participates in cross country, gymnastics, and track and field, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at LHS. Outside of school her interests include hunting and being outdoors, gardening and cooking what she grows.
“I love spending time with God and reading the Bible,” Case said. She’s undecided about her future plans, but she said it will involve college, travel and “making a positive difference in the world.”
She is the daughter of Steve and Jamie Case of Litchfield.