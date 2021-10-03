Litchfield High School celebrated homecoming with a week of activities, culminating with coronation and the football game Friday night.
Activities during the week included themed dress-up days, a spikeball tournament and a coloring contest. There also were other athletic events as part of homecoming week, including a swimming and diving meet, a volleyball match and the tennis team hosted the Wright County Conference tournament. High school students also enjoyed a homecoming dance Saturday night.
Homecoming royalty were crowned during coronation Friday morning. Josie Jansen was crowned queen, and Brady Cannon king.
