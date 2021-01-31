Freshman Linnea Ostvig has been chosen as Student of the Week for Feb. 1-5 at Litchfield High School.
In his nomination, vocal music instructor Joel Green praised Ostvig's leadership, vocal ability and positive attitude, saying she was and "engaged learner -- even online!" and that she is "always willing to try something new."
Ostvig is involved in band and choir at LHS, her other interests include art, theater, reading, baking/cooking and volunteering with Special Olympics. She is the daughter of Michael and Sarah Ostvig of Litchfield.