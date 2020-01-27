Sophomore Alex Maahs was named Litchfield High School Student of the Week for Jan. 21-24.
She was nominated by the mathematics department because of her "outstanding work in every aspect of mathematics, including: great accuracy on homework and assessments, (and) most importantly, the great help and tutoring she has provided to others in the class throughout the year."
Maahs participates in marching band and jazz band, and she also has worked as a crew member for school musicals "Mary Poppins" and "Beauty and the Beast," as well as handling light for the one-act play "The Hearing."
The daughter of Tony and Kathy Langness, she enjoys painting, drawing, crafting, listening to music and hanging out with friends in her free time.
She intends to attend college and pursue a medical degree after high school.