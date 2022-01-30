Dillon Maurer and Blake Schliinz were chosen as Students of the Week at Litchfield High School for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4.
World language teacher Mark Mavencamp nominated Maurer, saying the senior “comes to class with a can do spirit (who) works hard to accomplish the task before him and includes others when they ask for help.”
Maurer is willing to try new things in order to expand his knowledge of the world around him, Mavencamp said, and “has a vibrant personality that encourages others to get involved, especially when it is early in the morning.”
The son of Mae Maurer-Rogers of Litchfield and the late Craig Maurer, he is an FFA member and student advisor. Outside of school, he enjoys video games and being outside.
Schliinz, a sophomore, was nominated by Anthony Holcomb, who noted his reliable attendance and the fact that he advocates for himself. Holcomb described Schliinz as “respectful, responsible, polite” and said he has a “desire and perseverance to learn!”
Schliinz is interested in cars, especially JDM cars, as well as play-action video games, and learning about the stock market.
He is the son of Terri Schliinz of Litchfield.