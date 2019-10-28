Litchfield High School's Students of the Week for Oct. 21-25 are Alexis Putzier and Joe Hank.
Physical education teacher Jon Johnson nominated Putzier, a senior, for the Student of the Week honor, saying that her "preparation for class is outstanding" and she has a "fantastic work ethic" and "positive attitude." Putzier also work well with others, Johnson said.
Putzier has been a member of the Litchfield High School swimming and diving team throughout high school. She also has been a marching band participant her entire high school career. In her spare time, she enjoys horseback riding.
The daughter of Megan and Justin Putzier of Litchfield, she plans to attend Bemidji State University to pursue a degree in accounting after high school.
Hank was nominated by industrial technology teacher John Spanos for his work in metals, construction and electronics classes, because he "is always willing to work, and leads by example. He takes on projects and follows through with a great level of care and accuracy."
Hank, a senior, has been a four-year member of the football and baseball teams at LHS. His other hobbies and interests include hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.
Hank is the son of Shelly and Dan Hank of Litchfield. He plans to attend St. Cloud Technical College to participate in their pluming program.