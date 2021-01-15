Litchfield High School named two seniors — Joe Panning and Robert Stark — as Students of the Week for Jan. 18-22.
Panning was nominated by Candace Boerema in the English department.
"Joe is always positive and enthusiastic in class and on Google Meets," Boerema said. "Joe is not afraid to think outside of the box and put his own spin on assignments. I appreciate his courage."
Boerema also praised Panning's sense of humor, and said that he "has grown from a quieter student to someone I depend on to give great input and to answer questions when no one else might."
Panning, the son of Jennie and James Panning of Litchfield, participates in marching band, pep band and jazz band, as well as National Honor Society. Outside of school, he said he enjoys playing and listening to music; backpacking, hiking and camping; watching movies; and "chillaxin.'"
Stark was nominated by Terri Orzolek, Rob Cole, Dan Buker, Ashley Pingree and Linda Gust of the Alternative Learning Program, who complimented him for "great participation in class."
Stark is a "diligent worker with great attendance — even through distance learning," the teachers said. He also "has an uplifting, positive attitude which lightens other students' attitudes, has a very outgoing personality."
Stark works well with other students and "is very willing to help his peers."
Stark said he's taking a culinary class, which he thinks could be a career one day. And with the start of the second semester he will be taking art classes, "which is my favorite activity in school."
Outside school, he enjoys making music and traveling with friends. His parents are Joshua Stark and Melissa Wiler of Litchfield.
Stark