Sophomore Ryanna Steinhaus and senior Janessa Olson were named Litchfield High School Students of the Week for Feb. 8-12.
Steinhaus was nominated by science teacher Ryan Kadow for her top-of-class academics and her “willingess to take risks in class (and) willingness to be a leader.” Steinhaus also is an active participant in online classes, providing “honest and open feedback,” Kadow said.
The daughter of Jennifer and Chad Steinhaus, she is involved in choir, student council, in addition to being a three-sport athlete (tennis, basketball and softball). Other hobbies and interest include attending yearbook meetings and watching athletics.
Math teacher Siri Damerow nominated Olson, because she “works hard in class on all homework assignments and projects.” She also participates in class discussions, both in person and online, and “always does her best work and encourages classmates to do their best,” Damerow wrote in her nomination form.
“Janessa sees the value in math and all her classes and works hard to complete assignments as well as see the bigger picture of how large concepts fit together,” Damerow wrote.
Olson participates in tennis, basketball and softball. Outside of school, she enjoys hanging out with friends, ice fishing, traveling and being at the lake in the summer.
She is the daughter of LeAnn Olson the late Danny Olson of Litchfield.