Jordan Schultz and Ryanna Steinhaus were named Students of the Week for May 4-8 at Litchfield High School.
Steinhaus, a freshman, was nominated by World Languages teacher Ruthann Hansen.
“Ryanna exhibits great enthusiasm when learning Spanish,” Hansen wrote, adding that she is “cooperative and helpful in the classroom (and) able to use what she has learned immediately in the Spanish classroom.
“Ryanna is a high flyer when it comes to learning languages!” Hansen added. “I’m very happy to have her in my Spanish classroom.”
Outside of the classroom, Steinhaus participates in tennis, basketball and softball. She also enjoys kayaking, excercising, reading and spending time with family and friends.
She is the daughter of Jennifer and Chad Steinhaus of Litchfield.
Schultz is a sophomore, who was nominated by choir teacher Joel Green for her “dedication to distance learning in choir, high quality virtual singing, in-class participation and leadership.”
She participates in volleyball, track and field, and FCCLA through school. Other hobbies an interest include reading, spending time with friends and family, playing card games, painting, playing volleyball and running.
She is the daughter of Greg and Nancy Schultz.