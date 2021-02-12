Travis Crusoe and Alex Draeger have been named Students of the Week at Litchfield High School.
Crusoe, a sophomore, was nominated by social studies teacher Katie Savage, who said, "Travis has a wide knowledge base when it comes to history and is always ready to learn more. He add positively to class discussions and is always eager to answer questions."
Crusoe works hard and puts in extra time on assignments, projects and class activities, Savage wrote in her nomination, adding that "Travis is great to work with in a group. He is always pushing his classmates to think outside the box."
The son of Joe and Amy Crusoe of Litchfield, he is involved in FFA and choir at Litchfield High School.
Draeger, a sophomore, was nominated by health/physical education teacher Jonathon Johnson for his "listening skills" and "Great attitude." Draeger also is willing to help others during activities, Johnson said.
He is involved in basketball, tennis and cross country in school. Outside of school, he enjoys watching movies, and golfing in the summer.
He is the son of Stefany Butler and Matt Draeger.