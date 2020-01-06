Grace Braaten and Anissa Kulzer were named Students of the Week for Dec. 16-20 at Litchfield High School.
Braaten, a freshman, was nominated by music teacher Joel Green, who touted her work ethic, leadership and "willingness to step out of her comfort zone."
Braaten is a three-sport athlete — volleyball, hockey and softball — in addition to being a member of the choir and student council. She enjoys spending time with friends and shopping outside of school.
The daughter of Darcy and Luke Braaten said of her future plans, "my sister and I are so much alike, so I'm waiting to see what interests her and then I'll decide!"
Kulzer, the daughter of Karen and Gerard Kulzer of Litchfield, was nominated by social studies teacher Adam Hayes. Kulzer's earning an "A" in college government and economics classes made her a good nominee, said Hayes. He also said that "while not the most vocal in class, Anissa is a silent leader that turns in consistent effort on a daily basis, with great attitude as well."
Kulzer participates in swimming marching band and knowledge bowl. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys painting, biking, hiking and reading.
A junior, she said she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in meteorology.