Litchfield High School teachers chose juniors Ellie Brown and Jacob Quast as Student of the Week for Sept. 26-30.
Brown was nominated by vocal music teacher Joel Green for her “dedication to the craft of singing” and “leadership in and outside of class.”
“Ellie has an attitude that is encouraging to others which significantly raises the choir’s musicality,” Green wrote in his nomination.
Brown participates in ensemble band, Dragonaires, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, swimming, basketball, golf, student council and FCCLA. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, shopping, cleaning and binge watching “Gilmore Girls.”
She is the daughter of Justin and Chelsea Brown of Litchfield.
Quast was nominated by teacher Anita Boesen, who said he had a positive work eithic, and “asks questions as he strives to learn new concepts. He has a positive attitude and willingness to help others.”
Quast participates in a volunteer group to make tie blankets, tie pillows and hats to donate. His interests include Minnesota Wild special hockey and Spitfire track and field.
He is the son of Tim and Bernita Quast of Litchfield.