Taylor Schmidt and Dennis Floren have been named Students of the Week for April 27-May1.
Schmidt was nominated by Terri Orzolek of the Alternative Learning Program, because he “has been a positive role model to his peers by staying focused on his classes so he can graduate from high school. Taylor has put in a number of hours during school and in night school to successfully complete his required credits.”
Schmidt also has been “very helpful with relaying messages to his peer group during distance learning” and “about the need to complete school work and graduate.... He tries to help others remain positive when this becomes tough,” Orzolek said.
The son of Kim and Tom Schmidt of Litchfield, he stays busy by holding down two jobs outside of class.
Floren also was nominated by Orzolek because he “has demonstrated leadership skills through staying focused on what he needs to do to graduate and through encouraging others.”
Orzolek also praised Floren, who is in his last quarter of high school, for his sense of humor and “ability to look at a problem and figure out what he needs to do to fix it or make things work.” He has come to school early and participated in night school to prepare for graduation.
The son of Daniel and Jennifer Floren of rural Dassel, he said he enjoys playing the ball game in ALP with his friends. He also enjoys sitting around a fire with his friends, hunting and playing video games.