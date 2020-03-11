Janessa Olson and Claudia Toenjes have been named Students of the Week for March 2-6 at Litchfield High School.
Olson, a junior, was nominated by science teacher Brett Damerow for her “outstanding academic achievements in anatomy and physiology, willingness to help others (and) hard work.”
Olson participates in tennis, basketball and softball at LHS, and in her free time she says she enjoys “being with my family, hanging out with my friends, traveling, being in the sun.”
The daughter of LeAnn Olson of Litchfield and the late Dan Olson, she plans to attend a four-year college and pursue an undecided major.
Toenjes, a sophomore, was nominated by health teacher Andrea Michels, who wrote, “Claudia earned this commendation for going out of her way to earn her CPR certification, which is not a required part of health class. Claudia is an extremely focused and engaged student who exhibits on task behavior at all times. She asks thoughtful questions that help support not only her learning, but also expands her classmates’ learning. She also exceeds expectations in her daily work, often enhancing assignments in new and meaningful ways while connecting class concepts with life skills that can lead to optimal health and wellness.”
Toenjes participates in golf, FCCLA, band, pep band, colorguard, and also is manager for the gymnastics team. Other interests include “being outside, traveling and spending time with family and friends.”
She is the daughter of Chris and Amy Toenjes of Grove City. She plans to eventually pursue a career as an optometrist.