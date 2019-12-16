Alex Herker and Cali Ficker have been named Students of the Week for Dec. 9-13 at Litchfield High School.
Herker, a senior, was nominated by special education teacher Jessica Scheevel, who said Herker is a leader in the classroom and a good role model for younger students. She is trustworthy and honest, Scheevel said. Herker also is off to a strong start academically, posting a 3.847 grade-point-average in the first quarter and six A's at the midpoint of the second quarter.
Herker is involved in yearbook and bowling at school. She enjoys writing, fishing, photography and spending time with family and friends. She is the daughter of Mandy Mead of Litchfield.
Ficker, a junior, was nominated by art teacher Charles Banks for her attention to detail and artistic ability. Banks also noted her "high creativity" and "award-winning personality." Ficker also was chosen by classmates as winner of the media center art contest, Banks said.
Ficker, the daughter of Lori and Chad Ficker, participates in theater, Knowledge Bowl and choir at school. Her other hobbies and interests include art, animals, reading, dance and music. She plans to attend college to pursue a degree in theater after high school.