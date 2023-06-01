Junior Hayden Turnbough and freshman Michael Kolp were named Student of the Week for May 29-June 2 by Litchfield High School teachers. They were the last students recognized for the 2022-2023 school year.
Turnbough was nominated by applied film teacher Ms. Rhoda, who wrote that "Hayden has remained very organized and has always had a great attitude in all of my classes. Hayden has also gone above and beyond by getting her work done early in film and has willingly contributed to discussions."
Turnbough was especially motivated as the end of the school year approached, Rhoda said.
Turnbough has participated in softball, basketball and track at LHS, and she enjoys volunteering, specifically in child development class, where she reads books to children.
Outside of school, she works at McDonald's. She said she also loves to spend time with friends, and she babysits a foster family in Hutchinson.
She is the daughter of Rudy Turnbough of Grove City.
World language teacher Carrie Larson nominated Kolp, who she wrote "has a natural ear for language" and "strives for proper pronunciation."
"His background knowledge creates a solid foundation for him and the class," Larson wrote in her nomination. "Michael is willing to go with the flow and try new things. (He) makes learning look easy and he encourages others to keep working."
Kolp participates in jazz band, Knowledge Bowl, and track and field at LHS. His hobbies and interests include reading and playing video games. He also has a 3D printing hobby.
He is the son of Joseph and Erin Kolp of Litchfield.