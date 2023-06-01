Student of the Week Picture - Hayden Turnbough

Hayden Turnbough

Junior Hayden Turnbough and freshman Michael Kolp were named Student of the Week for May 29-June 2 by Litchfield High School teachers. They were the last students recognized for the 2022-2023 school year.

Turnbough was nominated by applied film teacher Ms. Rhoda, who wrote that "Hayden has remained very organized and has always had a great attitude in all of my classes. Hayden has also gone above and beyond by getting her work done early in film and has willingly contributed to discussions."