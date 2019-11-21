Two freshmen have been named Students of the Week for Nov. 18-22 at Litchfield High School.
Raina Kaping was nominated by social studies teacher Darin Swenson, who said the she has a "clear determination to perform at a level that makes the most of her potential." Kaping's "outstanding performance in class" and "consideration and kindness to her fellow classmates" also were highlighted by Swenson.
School activities in which she participates include gymnastics, track and field, volleyball, choir and marching band colorguard. Other hobbies and interest include American Ninja Warrior, shopping, hanging out with friends, movies and sports.
The daughter of Glen Kaping and Alisha Kaping, she said that after high school she plans to attend college, get a degree and get a job. She is considering a career in the medical or chiropractic field.
Danna Peterson was nominated by business teacher Justin Wittrock for her "commitment to working to make the Dragon's Den a successful business" and her "leadership demonstrated in the classroom." She also completes assigned work with a high level of accuracy, Wittrock said.
Peterson, the daughter of Kyle and Amanda Peterson of Kingston, said she likes to cook, play with sibling, be outside and hang out with friends. She hopes to go to college and become a hygienist or dental assistant.