Litchfield High School theater students will bring a mix of history and music to the stage this year as part of their fall musical production.
“Anastasia” opens its four-show run next week, with show times set for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
The show, which tells the fictionalized story of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who might have escaped the execution of her family during the Bolshevik revolution in the early 1900s. A couple of con men who hear the rumors of the surving family members seek to transform a naïve girl into “Anastasia” in an effort to profit from reuniting her with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, who now lives in Paris. As they make their way to Paris, they are pursued by Gleb Vaganov, a general for the Bolsheviks, who is ordered to kell her.
The storyline is a bit more complex than many the LHS theater department has performed in recent years. But director Sara Dollerschell said she saw in “Anastasia” an opportunity to give students a broader theater experience.
“The last two years, it’s been animals and fish, fish and poultry,” Dollerschell said, alluding to the LHS productions of “Honk!” in 2021 and “The Little Mermaid” in 2020. “I chose this (“Anastasia”) knowing that I had some interest from kids that hadn’t been a part of the (previous) show.
“I like that it’s historical,” she added. “I wanted the kids to play real people. We needed to do real people for once.”
During Dollerschell’s directorial tenure, the theater department has done a kind of show rotation, performing a “very third-grade, fourth-grade appropriate” show every other year.
“And this is my off year,” she said, which meant she could choose something directed at a little older age range. “Anastasia” fit the bill.
“It’s a longer show,” Dollerschell said. “It tells a story. And I thought if I’m going to do a show like this, this is kind of a good year to do it.”
Just as importantly, however, is the musical score that carries the show.
“Boy, I just love the music,” Dollerschell said. “The music is just gorgeous.”
Tickets for “Anastasia” are available through the Litchfield Public Schools website at www.litchfield.k12.mn.us. Click on calendar, and choose the date of the show you wish to attend to purchase.