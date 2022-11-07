Time marches on.
With that little maxim in mind, the theme for this year’s Litchfield High School marching band indoor concert — “Days of the Week” — seems quite fitting.
For the first time in 20-plus years, the band is under new direction, yet it marches on, just like days of the week. The Marching Dragons will bring traditional indoor concert inside, to the LHS gym for shows Friday and Saturday night.
“We are definitely trying to stick, in a general way, to what’s happened in the past,” LHS band teacher Bailey Benoit said. “So, I can experience what it sounds like is a really awesome production.”
Benoit was hired this past spring to replace longtime director David Ceasar, who announced near the end of the 2021-2022 school year that he would be stepping away to pursue another career. Ceasar stayed on to direct the LHS Marching Dragons through the summer season, but Benoit joined him and junior high band teacher Kelly Taylor and was heavily involved in the program throughout the season — which culminated with the band earning grand champion at the Roseville parade, notching the highest score of the season.
As Ceasar was handing over the reins to Benoit throughout the summer, he also encouraged Taylor to come up with a theme for this fall’s indoor show, a move intended to ease the new director’s transition.
“We didn’t want Bailey to be overwhelmed,” Taylor said. “I combed through music, trying to come up with stuff, and I found a couple hits I liked, like ‘Saturday Nights Alright for Fighting’ and some others.”
That led Taylor to trying to come up with a song for every day of the week.
“There’s not a lot written for marching band and things we need (for every day),” Taylor said, so the song list “will have a heavy weekend vibe. We’re doing stuff from Loverboy, Bill Withers, Katy Perry, Panic at the Disco! And some others.”
Benoit said she’s appreciated Taylor’s input and knowledge of the indoor production, which is more involved than she expected.
“It’s been quite a production,” she said of rehearsals and planning. “I was surprised how big a concert this comes out to be. There’s a lot of work, a lot of things to do. It’s so much more than the music and working on that with the students. It’s a different experience than what I had prior to coming here. I’m learning a ton. It has allowed Kelly and I to work together in a great way.”
This weekend’s shows will follow tradition, with student-created videos introducing songs and adding humor, presentation of awards from the 2022 marching season, one last performance of that award-winning show, “Camelot,” and the popular percussion black light show.
“From my perspective it feels like a normal indoor,” Taylor said. “We’re ramping up, getting ready for early morning rehearsals (this week). The format is really the same.
“I’m excited to see where we go in the next five years with this, how it evolves,” Taylor said. “I think it will be a cool experience for the kids and the public, as well.”