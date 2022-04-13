The end of an era is coming for Litchfield High School band.
Litchfield School Board approved a two-year leave of absence for longtime band teacher David Ceasar during its meeting Monday. That means when the summer marching band season ends after the Watercade parade in early July, Ceasar will step away from the program he's led for 21 years.
In an emotional video he posted to social media sites, Ceasar offered a "thank you" to the community.
"Thank you, my Litchfield family for making me a part of your family for 21 years," Ceasar said. "For 21 years, I have been lucky and honored to be a part of this program, to be a part of this school, to be a part of your lives ...."
Ceasar said he was stepping away from his teaching role at LHS and the high profile marching band director position so he could "extend my learning" in the area of production, though he didn't know "what that's going to mean job-wise for me."
Ceasar got involved with the Litchfield High School marching band program in 1999 at the invitation of then-director Lauri Cervin, who had succeeded another longtime band teacher and marching band director, Keith Johnson. Three years later, when Cervin was diagnosed with an later died of leukemia, Ceasar received a one-year contract to become temporary band director.
"(I) didn't know what that was going to mean for me, for my life," Ceasar said. "Over the next 21 years, I made Litchfield my home. Litchfield band was my family."
The temp job, obviously, became permanent, and during the next two decades Ceasar maintained a level of marching band excellence to which Litchfield residents had become accustomed. Beyond that, he oversaw the marching band's transition from the "straight down the street" style to more theatrical productions.
At a time when he is now teaching a second generation of band students, Ceasar said he began to think he should consider other opportunities, even though the thought of leaving the program he's helped build will be difficult.
"It's time to try something new," he said, adding, "It's a good time. Our program is strong, our kids are energetic, I know our summer program is going to go awesome. I also know that our band is set up to be, to continue to be, one of the finest bands in the state of Minnesota."