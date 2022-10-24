Litchfield High School and Middle School students will be out trying to scare up support for those in need Friday.
Members of the district’s FCCLA chapter will be making their annual trip throughout Litchfield seeking donations to the Meeker Area Food Shelf as part of their We Scare Hunger campaign.
“The idea first came years ago when the students attended ‘WE Day,’” FCCLA advisor Julie Rick said of an FCCLA seminar. “A guest speaker from Free The Children explained the We Scare Away Hunger campaign and we wanted to create a community service project to help the Meeker County Food Shelf.”
It has become a service project with big meaning — and significant impact — over the years.
According to Meeker Area Food Shelf statistics:
- There are 1,420 people in Meeker County facing food insecurity.
- 13% of children in Minnesota live in poverty.
- The Meeker Area Food Shelf served 1,905 families in 2021, and had already exceeded that number of families served by September this year.
- The county would need another $724,000 to ensure that every resident in Meeker County had their food needs met.
“We have more community members who need our help than ever before,” Rick said.
For their We Scare Hunger campaign, FCCLA members will divide the city into 29 sections, with more than 100 students volunteering to go door to door seeking donations. The students will collect donations from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Students will collect nonperishable food items from residents, or leave an envelope, and residents can leave a donation at the Meeker Area Food Shelf in downtown Litchfield.
Any donation is appreciated, Rick said, but cash donations make the biggest difference for the food shelf because of its ability to purchase food from Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank at a greatly reduced rate. As one example, Rick said, the local food shelf can purchase 10 or more cans of soup for $1.