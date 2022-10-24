Students seek food shelf donations on Friday

Students from Litchfield Middle School and High School will collect food or monetary donations for their We Scare Hunger campaign from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

 Getty Images

Litchfield High School and Middle School students will be out trying to scare up support for those in need Friday.

Members of the district’s FCCLA chapter will be making their annual trip throughout Litchfield seeking donations to the Meeker Area Food Shelf as part of their We Scare Hunger campaign.

