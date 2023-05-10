Winning team

Litchfield’s parliamentary procedure team includes, from left, Riley Joyer, Ole Rogues, Brooke Caron, Will Carlson, Anna Sorgatz and Cole Huffman.

 PHOTO COURTESY MINNESOTA FFA

Months of early morning practices and studying the playbook paid off in a state championship for a Litchfield team recently.

But if you expected to find that team honing their skills in the high school gym or ballfield, a search would have come up empty.

