Months of early morning practices and studying the playbook paid off in a state championship for a Litchfield team recently.
But if you expected to find that team honing their skills in the high school gym or ballfield, a search would have come up empty.
Rather than tests of strength and physical confrontation, requirements for a team of six Litchfield High School sophomores were mental gymnastics and linguistic efficiency aimed at mastery of their playbook, also known as Robert’s Rules of Order.
The competitors who make up the Litchfield FFA chapter’s parliamentary procedure team humbly claim they haven’t yet mastered Robert’s Rules, but they have become extremely effective at employing them. Good enough to take first place in parliamentary procedure during the Minnesota FFA Association State Convention in late April.
With the win, the Litchfield team of Riley Joyer, Ole Rogness, Brooke Caron, Will Carlson, Anna Sorgatz and Cole Huffman earned hardware for the LHS trophy case and qualified to compete at the national convention in November in Indianapolis — a dream come true, and completely unexpected, for the team.
“I don’t think any of us were really expecting this,” said Joyer, who serves as the team’s president. “We were maybe planning for a trip as seniors, but here we are.”
Indeed, here they are, the best parliamentary procedure team in the state. No small feat for any collection of high school students, and rather unusual for a team of all sophomores.
Litchfield’s FFA chapter has an impressive history of turning out solid parliamentary procedure, or “parli” teams. LHS ag teacher Rob Cole has seen four teams claim state titles during his 17-year tenure as chapter advisor. Cole says he could tell the current team had potential, but even he was surprised they took first in state so quickly.
“I was thinking maybe as juniors or seniors,” Cole said. “But six sophomores? That’s really young.”
Young, perhaps, but not necessarily inexperienced.
While this was their first time competing in parliamentary procedure, the same group has been together for more than a year, having participated in Conduct of Chapter Meetings during their freshman year at LHS. The developmental event, geared to members in seventh, eighth and ninth grade, teaches participants to communicate and participate as a team, while also building decision-making skills, and serves as a kind of precursor to parliamentary procedure competition.
Their participation in Conduct during last year’s state convention, when they finished second, foreshadowed potentially big things to come.
Like Conduct, Parliamentary Procedure is billed as a leadership development event in FFA, designed to encourage students to effectively and efficiently participate in a business meeting, and to foster research, problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.
Teams consist of six members, each holding an officer title. During competition, team members must conduct a meeting that addresses a local chapter item of business, and include a slate of predetermined slate of motions that might include: lay on the table, amend, suspend the rules, appeal, rescind and reconsider. The meeting, including all of the motions, discussions and debates, must be completed within an 11-minute period. The team is docked two points for every second the meeting runs longer than 11 minutes.
“It’s very fast paced,” Sorgatz said. “There’s some motions where it’s like, if you don’t do it right away, that’s your only chance to do it. You just need to think right away … which motions you need to get done right away, because you can lose a lot of points if you don’t.”
It can be intimidating at first, the students said, and that’s why they spend so much time practicing their craft.
After their success in Conduct last year, team members committed to improvement this year. That started on the first day of school in August, when all six showed up for their first practice session at 7 a.m., an hour before their classmates arrived. Ever since then, team members have gathered at least twice a week between 6:30 and 7 a.m. to run through at least an hour-long practice.
While taking first place in state competition was a nice reward for that dedication, team members say their practices and studying have paid off in other ways, as well. They believe they have learned skills that will carry them far beyond an auditorium stage in competition, and even the halls of LHS.
“I would say public speaking skills and being able to think on your feet are two big things we get from this,” Joyer said. “And I also think, problem solving, figuring out ways to overcome difficulties.”
They see transformation in themselves and their teammates.
“I think the prime example would be, whenever Anna started, you could barely hear her over the air-conditioner,” Rogness said of Sorgatz’s former timidity, which now seems to have disappared. “So, you know, we’ve all gotten a little better.”
Sorgatz agreed the skills gained have been immensely useful.
“Thinking about the minor details, because when you start debating you might not think of something, but then somebody else might say something in their debate and you’re like, oh, but do we actually have that figured out?” Sorgatz said. “So, just kind of really breaking things down and thinking everything through, that’s really important.”
And one more skill the students have learned, which often seems lost in the age of rancor and bickering during governmental meetings and other group gatherings?
“It’s just being able to have an educated and civil conversation amongst people to get a common goal done,” Joyer said.
The Litchfield team will take a short break now, but members said they plan to resume their early morning practice sessions before the end of this school year. They also are trying to figure out a way to gather at least once a week throughout the summer to further refine their skills.
November’s national competition will come quickly.
“And something Mr. Cole always says is, like, the only way to win is to outwork the other teams,” Joyer said. “You can’t be smarter, you better work harder.”