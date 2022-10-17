Fifth-graders of the Month

Fifth-graders of the Month for September, from left, are: Eloise Jenzen, Jax Burau, Jaxson Kilman-Franco, Hunter Grant and Cooper Evenson.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Fifth-grade teachers and staff at Litchfield Middle School recently chose their Fifth-graders of the Month for September. The students and an explanation of why they were chosen for the honor follow:

Eloise Jenzen has been an excellent student to have in class. Whenever I ask a question, Eloise is always willing to provide an answer. She is always working hard to do her best to participate and support her classmates. Eloise shows kindness towards all of her classmates and continues to exceed in the classroom. Being prepared and ready to strive in the classroom are great attributes to have, Eloise! Keep up the great work!