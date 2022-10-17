Fifth-grade teachers and staff at Litchfield Middle School recently chose their Fifth-graders of the Month for September. The students and an explanation of why they were chosen for the honor follow:
Eloise Jenzen has been an excellent student to have in class. Whenever I ask a question, Eloise is always willing to provide an answer. She is always working hard to do her best to participate and support her classmates. Eloise shows kindness towards all of her classmates and continues to exceed in the classroom. Being prepared and ready to strive in the classroom are great attributes to have, Eloise! Keep up the great work!
Jaxson Kilman-Franco has been a great help to his classmates this first month of school. He has helped students who have been struggling with following along in class, having a hard day and being a friend to them. This kindness and empathy has been noticed in a number of his classes. Great job helping your classmates when it’s a good time! Keep up the good work.
Cooper Evenson is an outstanding example of a student always striving to do their best. She is eager to learn and participates regularly in class discussions. Cooper is a great self-advocate and speaks up when she has concerns or questions. She comes to class on time, prepared, and ready to learn every class period. Thank you, Cooper, for being a great example for your peers and an outstanding Litchfield Middle School student!
Hunter Grant has excelled in the classroom. During work time, Hunter works quietly and efficiently and has shown to have a strong interest in school. When there is class discussion, Hunter is one of the first students to raise his hand and offer up an answer or opinion. Hunter even will ask meaningful questions that further the discussion on the topic which can be a challenging thing for 5th graders to do. Nice job Hunter!
Jax Burau has shown great leadership and eagerness to participate in any activity throughout the entire school year. Jax does a great job including others and encouraging everyone to try their best. Jax has done all of this while ensuring all of his personal responsibilities are taken care of. Thank you for being a positive example of a Litchfield Dragon. Way to go Jax!