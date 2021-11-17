Music filled Bernie Aaker Auditorium Monday as choirs from Litchfield High School and Middle School performed their Fall Vocal Concert.
Choirs from sixth, seventh and eighth grades performed 12 songs in a middle school concert that started at 5:30 p.m. Among the sixth-grade songs was a performance of "Presidents," with an ending written by student Elisa Carlson. Another sixth-grade son, "Inscription of Hope," included reading by Emma Defries.
The eighth grade choir performed four songs, including "Jamaica Farewell," which included percussion accompaniment by August Swenson and Gideon Boerema.
Each of the high school choirs, which took the stage at 7 p.m., performed three songs. Bel Canto choir featured Peyton Ratike soloing in "Disney Dazzel!" and Ella Mahoney, Carly Twardy and Evan Behnke soloing in "Ring Them Bells."
Jada Larson was soloist in the Women's Concert Choir's performance of "Can You Hear Me."