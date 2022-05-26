Litchfield High School last week announced its final four Students of the Week for the 2021-2022 school year. Chosen were juniors Ellie Brown and Kylie Michels, sophomore Eden Loberg and freshman Kaylee Wood.
Social studies teacher Katie Savage nominated Brown, writing that “Ellie is a true leader in class. She will be the first student to start any discussion and isn’t afraid to share her opinions.
“She pays attention to what is going on in the world and is always ready to talk about current events,” Savage added. “She gives 110% effort at everything. She is just an amazing student to have in class!”
Brown participates in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FCCLA, swimming, basketball golf, marching band and Dragonaires. Outside of school, she said her hobbies and interests include kayaking, going to the lake, hammocking, and hanging out with family.
She is the daughter of Chelsea and Justin Brown of Litchfield.
Michels was nominated by vocal music teacher Joel Green, who said, “Kylie is a strong leader — she learns her part, asks questions, and helps her section learn the part.
“Kylie has grit — those who know her story will agree,” Green added. “She can overcome great odds.”
Michels participates in student council, tennis, basketball, golf and choir at LHS. She said her hobbies include being with friends, playing piano and exercising, as well as working at Walmart.
She is the daughter of Jason and Andrea Michels of Litchfield.
Loberg was nominated by science teacher Jason Louwagie, who described her as “always friendly and has a great attitude in biology.”
“Eden works very hard in class (and) is always willing to work with and help classmates in biology class,” he added.
Loberg listed singing, hanging out with friends and taking care of her pets as her hobbies and interests. She is the daughter of Charlene Santucci and Timothy Loberg of Litchfield.
Family and consumer science teacher Linda Heggedal-Gust nominated Wood, who she said is “a very conscientious student with a great work ethic!”
“She has a natural affinity for working with children as observed through the LHS Child Development program,” Heggedal-Gust wrote. “She is determined, thoughtful and collaborative in creating and completing experiential learning opportunities in culinary creative class.”
Wood participates in gymnastics as an extracurricular activity. She listed taking photos and drawing among her hobbies and interests. She is the daughter of Tammy Johanneck and Sam Wood of Litchfield.