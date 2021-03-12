Senior Portia Lawrence and junior Claudia Toenjes have been selected as Students of the Week for March 15-19 at Litchfield High School.
Lawrence was nominated by science teacher Brett Damerow, who because of her academic achievements in biology, as well as her “contributions to class (and) willingness to help others.” Lawrence also demonstrates good work habits and a willingness to learn, Damerow wrote in his nomination.
Lawrence participates in dance, band, choir and student council. In the past, she also has played tennis and was involved with the high school’s fall musical in ninth through 11th grade. Outside of school her hobbies and interests include spending time with family, music, theater, camping, horseback riding and baking.
She is the daughter of Brian and Melanie Lawrence of Litchfield.
Toenjes was nominated by math teacher Bryan Goraczkowski because of her proficient calculations in the AP Statistics course throughout the year.
“Claudia is a high-level critical thinker and has brought great insight to class discussions about some of the more complex topics in Statistics,” Goraczkowski wrote in his nomination. In addition, he wrote, “Claudia is always willing to assist others with a helping hand.”
“Claudia is also simply a great all-around student,” Goraczkowski concluded.
She participates in golf color guard, student council, FCCLA and is a gymnastics team manager. Her hobbies include being with family and friends, traveling, sewing and being outside.
She is the daughter of Amy and Chris Toenjes of Grove City.