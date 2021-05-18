Litchfield High School’s 141st annual commencement will see 116 members of the senior class cross the stage to receive their diplomas.
The commencement is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium at Litchfield High School.
It’s a return to routine for the graduation ceremonies, after a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s commencement was held outdoors, at the LHS football and track complex — a break from tradition that allowed for social distancing as graduates and small family groups processed through to receive diplomas.
The class of 2021 will be back indoors, where commencement usually is held. Loosening of pandemic safety protocols will allow for small family and friend groups to be in the gym to watch what will be a much more traditional event.
“There were a lot of positives, a lot of positive feedback and how we were creative and included families” in last year’s outdoor graduation, LHS Principal Jason Michels said. And, while there was thought given to another outdoor event, “the challenging piece is, you have moving parameters with that.”
The uncertainty of weather and the inability to move the date of graduation around much once it was set, played big roles in the decision making, Michels said, as did the opening up of larger attendance for indoor events.
That last change will allow every graduate to have four or five tickets to share with family, rather than the two or three that looked likely even a few months ago.
“When I found out that, that that was a possibility, I thought that was a pretty fair number,” Michels said.
In addition, graduates will process outside, giving additional people an opportunity to see the class.
The commencement program will feature four students speakers. Tyson Michels, senior class president, will give the welcome address, while three other students — Hazel Chvatal, Sydney Jackman and Portia Lawrence — will give senior addresses.
Litchfield High School concert choir and concert band also will perform during the ceremony.
Every class is special for its own reasons, Principal Michels said, and the class of 2021 is no different. Though with his son among the graduates, this class is a little difference.
“Well, I get emotional,” Michels said. “It’s not sadness, it’s just passion.
“I say great things about every senior class, because every senior class is unique,” he added. “But I have to say that this senior class is special and unique, one, because of what they’ve had to navigate and deal with. But I honestly can’t, from a senior parent, or from a senior, I honestly can’t remember a complaint. They’ve positive and they haven’t complained. And they’ve navigated this situation. That’s a characterization of character in the class.”